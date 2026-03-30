Israel's Economic Future Amidst Conflict: A Closer Look

Israel's economy could expand between 3.3% and 3.8% in 2026, depending on the duration of the conflicts involving Iran and Hezbollah, according to the Finance Ministry.

In an optimistic scenario, the country could see a 3.8% growth, assuming the conflicts end by mid-year. However, prolonged engagements could limit growth to 3.3%. A ceasefire in Gaza last year had earlier boosted growth projections to as high as 5.2%, though these numbers have been adjusted following the Iran air war.

The Israeli parliament approved a 699-billion shekel budget, strengthening the Netanyahu administration against potential early elections. The budget increase reflects heightened defense needs amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. Looking further ahead, growth in 2027 is estimated between 5.3% and 6.1%, contingent on conflict developments.