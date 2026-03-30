High-Stakes Showdown: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Stakes Claim in Nandigram
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has filed nominations for the Nandigram constituency, signaling his confidence in securing a victory in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls. Amidst notable party presence, Adhikari emphasizes the BJP's commitment to a clean, development-focused governance. The contest is set against Mamata Banerjee's stronghold in Bhabanipur.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:22 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari officially entered the electoral fray for the Nandigram constituency, exhibiting optimism for a decisive win in the looming West Bengal Assembly elections.
Adhikari, alongside other BJP nominees, submitted his candidacy papers to the sub-divisional officer in Haldia, marked by the attendance of high-ranking BJP figures.
The elections, with Adhikari as a key player, become a pivotal matchup against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, drawing intense scrutiny as both leaders vie in this political arena.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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