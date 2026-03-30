High-Stakes Showdown: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Stakes Claim in Nandigram

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari officially entered the electoral fray for the Nandigram constituency, exhibiting optimism for a decisive win in the looming West Bengal Assembly elections.

Adhikari, alongside other BJP nominees, submitted his candidacy papers to the sub-divisional officer in Haldia, marked by the attendance of high-ranking BJP figures.

The elections, with Adhikari as a key player, become a pivotal matchup against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, drawing intense scrutiny as both leaders vie in this political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)