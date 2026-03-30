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Controversy Surrounds CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Position Amid Motion for Removal

Congress member Abhishek Manu Singhvi inquired about the status of the motion for removing CEC Gyanesh Kumar, submitted by Opposition parties 19 days ago. Despite the notice being signed by 130 Lok Sabha MPs and 63 Rajya Sabha MPs, no updates have been reported. The Opposition accuses Kumar of aiding BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:07 IST
Controversy Surrounds CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Position Amid Motion for Removal
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On Monday, Congress member Abhishek Manu Singhvi probed the Rajya Sabha Chairman regarding the motion for Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's removal, put forth by Opposition parties.

During the post-lunch session, Singhvi emphasized the absence of communication about the motion, submitted over 19 days ago, with no updates provided by the Chair.

Opposition MPs from the INDIA bloc parties, including the AAP, accuse Kumar of favoring the BJP, especially amid ongoing electoral roll revisions. Sources say 130 Lok Sabha MPs and 63 Rajya Sabha MPs signed the notice.

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