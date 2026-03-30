German-Syrian Collaboration: A Path to Rebuilding Syria
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz suggests that many Syrian asylum seekers in Germany may return to Syria to aid in its rebuilding efforts. Meeting with Syrian interim president Ahmad al-Sharaa, Merz emphasized the return of migrants with criminal records while proposing skilled Syrian workers continue to support both nations.
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- Germany
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has suggested that many Syrians who sought asylum in Germany may soon return to aid their homeland's reconstruction. After meeting with Syria's interim president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, Merz highlighted Germany's immigration policies and priorities.
As Syria rebuilds following a devastating civil war, both nations recognize the need for skilled workers in the reconstruction process. While Merz discusses sending back migrants with criminal histories, al-Sharaa proposed a circular immigration model benefiting both countries.
With over 900,000 Syrian citizens residing in Germany, the collaboration aims to balance the repatriation of some while retaining key contributors to the German economy. This partnership seeks to enhance Syria's future, with Germany pledging support amid regional unrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Friedrich Merz
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- asylum
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- Migrants
- return
- rebuilding
- immigration
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