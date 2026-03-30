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India Achieves Milestone: Nation Declared 'Naxal-Free'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that India is now free from Naxal influence, with the dismantling of the Maoist structure. He criticized the Congress party for not addressing the issue earlier and highlighted the accomplishments of security forces and the current government's efforts in achieving this milestone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:21 IST
India Achieves Milestone: Nation Declared 'Naxal-Free'
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared in the Lok Sabha that India has successfully eradicated Naxal influence, marking a significant achievement for the nation. He credited the dedicated efforts of security forces in dismantling the core structure of Maoists and emphasized the government's firm stance against extremist violence.

During the debate on efforts to combat left-wing extremism, Shah accused the Congress party of historical negligence regarding the Naxal issue. He singled out Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, linking them to Naxal sympathizers and alleging past political alliances with such groups.

Highlighting the contributions of the Narendra Modi government, Shah attributed the development and peace in Naxal-affected regions to the focused agenda of providing infrastructure and resources to these areas. The Home Minister lauded the Central Armed Police Forces and local security agencies for their decisive actions in turning the tide against Maoist activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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