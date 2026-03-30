Lavrov Warns Against Gulf Involvement in West Asia Conflict
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov urged Gulf monarchies not to get involved in the conflict in West Asia and called for an end to hostilities. In discussions with GCC states, Lavrov supported the sovereignty of Arabian monarchies and highlighted the need for diplomatic solutions to the ongoing escalation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 30-03-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 22:33 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has issued a stern warning against involving Gulf monarchies in the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
Speaking via video conference with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) counterparts, Lavrov stressed Russia's commitment to the sovereignty of Arabian monarchies and denounced attacks on civilian infrastructure.
He urged for an immediate ceasefire, attributing the conflict's root cause to unprovoked aggression by the US and Israel. Lavrov emphasized pursuing political and diplomatic solutions that consider all regional states' legitimate interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- monarchies
- West Asia
- ceasefire
- Russia
- support
- sovereignty
- diplomatic
- conflict
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