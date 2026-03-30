High Stakes: First Phase Nominations in West Bengal Elections

The first phase of the West Bengal assembly elections saw 78 nominations filed on Monday across 152 constituencies. According to official data, Purba Medinipur, with seats like Nandakumar, Mahisadal, and Nandigram, witnessed significant candidate interest. BJP's Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, entered the fray in the crucial Nandigram constituency.

In stark contrast, several northern constituencies, including Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, and Darjeeling, reported no nominations on the opening day. Meanwhile, districts such as Malda, Murshidabad, Birbhum, Bankura, and Paschim Bardhaman also saw a lack of candidates filing their papers initially.

With the nomination deadline looming on April 6, the election excitement is expected to rise. The assembly elections, set for April 23 and April 29, have drawn nationwide attention, with the results being eagerly anticipated on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)