Election Showdown: Congress vs. BJP in Assam’s High-Stakes Battle

In a clash of political titans, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar has confidently declared that Congress will secure a two-thirds majority in the impending Assam Assembly elections. This revelation was a direct rebuttal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's claims that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was on course to achieve the same level of victory. Shivakumar expressed a firm belief that the electoral numbers would swing in favor of the Congress.

With the Assam Assembly polls approaching, the political rhetoric between major parties has intensified, with each side expressing certainty of winning a decisive mandate. Shivakumar recently stated, "Mr Amit Shah is saying they (BJP) will win two-thirds seats, but we will win two-thirds, and they will win one-third." This has added to the rising tension between the parties as the campaign period heats up.

On the other hand, Amit Shah has accused Congress of manipulating Assam's demographics for vote bank politics, asserting at a rally that a BJP governance would remove "every infiltrator" in five years. He claimed past Congress governments had been lax towards illegal infiltrations and emphasized that under BJP, incidents of violence have reduced, linking this stability to a reinforcement of cultural identity. Upcoming single-phase polls on April 9 set a stage for a fierce political battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)