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Aadhav Arjuna: Wealthy Aspirant in Tamil Nadu Politics

Aadhav Arjuna, an actor-politician, is contesting in the Villivakkam Assembly constituency representing TVK. His affidavit reveals substantial assets totaling Rs 197.52 crore. Arjuna's business ventures, jewelry, and investments portray a wealthy figure as he aims to enter the political arena during the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 31-03-2026 11:40 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 11:40 IST
Aadhav Arjuna: Wealthy Aspirant in Tamil Nadu Politics
Aadhav Arjuna
  • Country:
  • India

Aadhav Arjuna, an actor turned politician and TVK's general secretary for election campaign management, has declared assets totaling Rs 197.52 crore in his affidavit filed with his nomination for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

Arjuna is vying for the Villivakkam constituency in Chennai and has disclosed substantial financial holdings, including movable assets valued at Rs 180.03 crore under his name and Rs 162.14 crore under his wife Daisy Arjuna's name. The affidavit highlights that his wife has considerable investments in major companies like Bharti-Airtel and HDFC Bank.

Also detailed in the affidavit are gold, silver, and diamond assets, alongside significant business investments, underscoring Arjuna's financial prowess. As TVK makes its electoral debut on April 23, Arjuna's candidacy brings a notable wealth profile to the forefront of Tamil Nadu's political scene.

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