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China's Strategic Passage: Navigating the Strait of Hormuz

Three Chinese ships carrying oil have passed through the Strait of Hormuz, with China expressing gratitude to unnamed parties for facilitating the transit. Beijing calls for an end to hostilities in the Gulf, emphasizing its strategic ties with Iran and close strategic communication with Pakistan on regional issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:59 IST
China's Strategic Passage: Navigating the Strait of Hormuz
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Amidst global tension, China reported the successful transit of three oil-supplying ships through the Strait of Hormuz, thanking 'relevant parties' for their assistance.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning highlighted the importance of the Strait as a trade route and urged an end to Gulf hostilities while refraining from naming Iran.

Emphasizing strategic regional ties, Mao mentioned upcoming diplomatic discussions with Pakistan to address the Iran situation and promote stability in the Middle East, amidst the backdrop of US-Iran tensions.

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