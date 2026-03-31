China's Strategic Passage: Navigating the Strait of Hormuz

Amidst global tension, China reported the successful transit of three oil-supplying ships through the Strait of Hormuz, thanking 'relevant parties' for their assistance.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning highlighted the importance of the Strait as a trade route and urged an end to Gulf hostilities while refraining from naming Iran.

Emphasizing strategic regional ties, Mao mentioned upcoming diplomatic discussions with Pakistan to address the Iran situation and promote stability in the Middle East, amidst the backdrop of US-Iran tensions.