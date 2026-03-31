BJP's Bold Blueprint for Assam's Future: Land, Heritage, and Development
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released the BJP's manifesto for Assam assembly polls. It promises land, heritage, and dignity protection for indigenous people, Rs 5 lakh crore infrastructure investment, UCC implementation, and development initiatives. It aims to position Assam as India's eastern gateway and ensure health, education, and economic growth.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto for the Assam assembly polls, unveiled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, pledges robust investment and protection measures for the state. The party aims to protect indigenous people's land, heritage, and dignity while promising a substantial Rs 5 lakh crore in infrastructural enhancements across Assam.
The 31-point manifesto seeks to recover encroached lands, implement the Uniform Civil Code, and promote employment opportunities. With plans to eliminate illegal immigrants, the BJP also assures the preservation of Assam's cultural identity, offering legislative protections to safeguard ethnic communities' rights.
Infrastructure development promises position Assam as India's eastern gateway, backed by the Asom Gati Shakti Master Plan. The initiative includes enhancing transport networks, expanding healthcare infrastructure, educational facilities, and strengthening economic growth. Stipulations for farmer income security, entrepreneurial opportunities, and flood mitigation initiatives are also key highlights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Assam
- manifesto
- elections
- development
- infrastructure
- UCC
- indigenous
- heritage
- economy
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