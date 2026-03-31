Spain Condemns New Israeli Law as 'Step Towards Apartheid'

Spain's Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, has publicly condemned Israel's recently approved law that imposes the death penalty on Palestinians convicted of deadly attacks in military courts. Criticizing the measure as asymmetric and comparing it to apartheid, Sanchez emphasized the injustice of applying different punishments for the same crimes based on nationality.

The move has intensified an ongoing diplomatic rift between Spain and Israel, originating from Spain's criticism of Israeli actions during the 2023-25 Gaza war, which they described as genocide. Despite accusations of antisemitism from Israeli officials, Spain has stood firm on its position, leading to the withdrawal of its ambassador.

The newly passed law, backed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right allies, is seen by critics as targeting Israel's Arab minority, raising concerns among international observers, including the European Commission, about a potential regression in upholding democratic principles.