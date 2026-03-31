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Lula and Alckmin: The Dynamic Duo Returns for Presidential Run

In a strategic move, Brazilian President Lula announced Vice President Geraldo Alckmin as his running mate for this year's presidential election. Alckmin will resign from his ministerial role to focus on the campaign, aiming to strengthen their electoral prospects and consolidate political support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:20 IST
Lula and Alckmin: The Dynamic Duo Returns for Presidential Run
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Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced Tuesday that Vice President Geraldo Alckmin will be his running mate in this year's presidential election, marking a significant political development.

During a cabinet meeting, Lula shared that Alckmin would leave his post as minister of development, industry, trade, and services to join the presidential race.

This decision underscores a strategic alliance aimed at fortifying their electoral position and enhancing political collaboration.

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