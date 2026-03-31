Lula and Alckmin: The Dynamic Duo Returns for Presidential Run

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced Tuesday that Vice President Geraldo Alckmin will be his running mate in this year's presidential election, marking a significant political development.

During a cabinet meeting, Lula shared that Alckmin would leave his post as minister of development, industry, trade, and services to join the presidential race.

This decision underscores a strategic alliance aimed at fortifying their electoral position and enhancing political collaboration.