Tennis Icon Leander Paes Joins BJP, Aims to Empower Youth and Women

In a significant political move ahead of the assembly elections, Indian tennis star Leander Paes has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, highlighting the transformative changes over the past decade and advocating for the empowerment of youth and women.

Paes, a descendant of notable nationalist Michael Madhusudan Dutt, emphasized his commitment to bridging opportunities gaps, especially in West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, and Assam. He believes youth empowerment through sports can propel India as a global superpower.

Having previously allied with the Trinamool Congress, Paes now pledges to support BJP's vision for a prosperous and inclusive India. His transition was welcomed by BJP leaders as he sets his sights on significantly impacting the political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)