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Tennis Icon Leander Paes Joins BJP, Aims to Empower Youth and Women

Indian tennis legend Leander Paes joins BJP, expressing faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Paes emphasizes the empowerment of youth and women and believes in nurturing India's potential, particularly in states like West Bengal. Previously with TMC, Paes now intends to contribute significantly to national development through sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:16 IST
Tennis Icon Leander Paes Joins BJP, Aims to Empower Youth and Women
Leander Paes
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move ahead of the assembly elections, Indian tennis star Leander Paes has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, highlighting the transformative changes over the past decade and advocating for the empowerment of youth and women.

Paes, a descendant of notable nationalist Michael Madhusudan Dutt, emphasized his commitment to bridging opportunities gaps, especially in West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, and Assam. He believes youth empowerment through sports can propel India as a global superpower.

Having previously allied with the Trinamool Congress, Paes now pledges to support BJP's vision for a prosperous and inclusive India. His transition was welcomed by BJP leaders as he sets his sights on significantly impacting the political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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