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Leander Paes Swings into BJP Ahead of West Bengal Elections

Indian tennis icon Leander Paes has joined the BJP as the West Bengal elections approach. He was welcomed by senior party figures, including Union minister Kiren Rijiju. Previously, Paes was part of the Trinamool Congress and campaigned during Goa's 2022 elections, though he did not contest them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 12:56 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 12:56 IST
Leander Paes Swings into BJP Ahead of West Bengal Elections
Leander Paes
  • Country:
  • India

Leander Paes, the renowned Indian tennis player, has officially stepped into the political arena by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as West Bengal prepares for its forthcoming elections. His induction was marked by the presence of prominent party leaders, including Union minister Kiren Rijiju.

The decision comes after Paes recently engaged in discussions with BJP chief Nitin Nabin in Kolkata, fueling rumors of his potential political shift. His move signifies a strategic alignment with the national party as regional political dynamics intensify.

Interestingly, Paes's political journey began with the Trinamool Congress, for which he actively campaigned during the Goa elections in 2022, albeit without participating as a candidate. His switch to the BJP underscores shifting allegiances in India's vibrant political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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