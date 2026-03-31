Chaos and Confusion: BJP's Critique of the INDIA Bloc in Puducherry

On Tuesday, BJP leader K Annamalai launched a scathing critique on the INDIA bloc in Puducherry, attributing its struggles to chaos and disarray. As he campaigned for NDA candidates for the forthcoming Puducherry assembly elections, he asserted that a lack of unity is crippling the Congress-led alliance.

Annamalai highlighted the discord between the Congress and DMK, especially in candidate selection and seat allocation, questioning their ability to effectively govern. He urged the electorate to back BJP nominee V P Ramalingam for a stable administration.

Citing the accomplishments of the AINRC-led NDA government, the former Tamil Nadu BJP chief applauded Chief Minister N Rangasamy's efforts in creating peace in the region over the past five years. He contrasted this with what he termed as the 'jungle raj' of the previous Congress regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)