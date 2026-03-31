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Chaos and Confusion: BJP's Critique of the INDIA Bloc in Puducherry

BJP leader K Annamalai criticized the Congress-led INDIA bloc alleging it suffers chaos and confusion. Campaigning for NDA candidates in Puducherry, he pointed out a lack of cohesion between Congress and DMK. He praised AINRC-led NDA government's achievements and urged voters to support BJP candidate V P Ramalingam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:27 IST
Chaos and Confusion: BJP's Critique of the INDIA Bloc in Puducherry
Annamalai
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, BJP leader K Annamalai launched a scathing critique on the INDIA bloc in Puducherry, attributing its struggles to chaos and disarray. As he campaigned for NDA candidates for the forthcoming Puducherry assembly elections, he asserted that a lack of unity is crippling the Congress-led alliance.

Annamalai highlighted the discord between the Congress and DMK, especially in candidate selection and seat allocation, questioning their ability to effectively govern. He urged the electorate to back BJP nominee V P Ramalingam for a stable administration.

Citing the accomplishments of the AINRC-led NDA government, the former Tamil Nadu BJP chief applauded Chief Minister N Rangasamy's efforts in creating peace in the region over the past five years. He contrasted this with what he termed as the 'jungle raj' of the previous Congress regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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