Political Turmoil in Puducherry: BJP's Critique of INDIA Bloc

BJP leader K Annamalai has voiced strong criticism against the Congress-led INDIA bloc in Puducherry, accusing the alliance of being in disarray.

During his campaign speech for NDA candidates ahead of the Puducherry assembly elections, Annamalai highlighted a perceived lack of cohesion within the bloc.

Contrastingly, Annamalai praised the achievements of the AINRC-led NDA government, describing Puducherry's transformation into a 'land of peace' under Chief Minister N Rangasamy's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)