Political Turmoil in Puducherry: BJP's Critique of INDIA Bloc
BJP's K Annamalai critiques the INDIA bloc in Puducherry, citing chaos and lack of mutual understanding in the Congress-DMK alliance. Highlighting the AINRC-led NDA's achievements, Annamalai appeals to voters for support in the upcoming polls, contrasting the NDA's stability with the previous Congress regime's shortcomings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:32 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP leader K Annamalai has voiced strong criticism against the Congress-led INDIA bloc in Puducherry, accusing the alliance of being in disarray.
During his campaign speech for NDA candidates ahead of the Puducherry assembly elections, Annamalai highlighted a perceived lack of cohesion within the bloc.
Contrastingly, Annamalai praised the achievements of the AINRC-led NDA government, describing Puducherry's transformation into a 'land of peace' under Chief Minister N Rangasamy's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- INDIA bloc
- Puducherry
- elections
- Congress
- DMK
- NDA
- K Annamalai
- AINRC
- N Rangasamy
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