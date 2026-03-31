Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Puducherry: BJP's Critique of INDIA Bloc

BJP's K Annamalai critiques the INDIA bloc in Puducherry, citing chaos and lack of mutual understanding in the Congress-DMK alliance. Highlighting the AINRC-led NDA's achievements, Annamalai appeals to voters for support in the upcoming polls, contrasting the NDA's stability with the previous Congress regime's shortcomings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:32 IST
Political Turmoil in Puducherry: BJP's Critique of INDIA Bloc
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader K Annamalai has voiced strong criticism against the Congress-led INDIA bloc in Puducherry, accusing the alliance of being in disarray.

During his campaign speech for NDA candidates ahead of the Puducherry assembly elections, Annamalai highlighted a perceived lack of cohesion within the bloc.

Contrastingly, Annamalai praised the achievements of the AINRC-led NDA government, describing Puducherry's transformation into a 'land of peace' under Chief Minister N Rangasamy's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bernardo Silva to Bid Farewell to Manchester City

Bernardo Silva to Bid Farewell to Manchester City

 Global
2
Easter Miracle or Religious Overreach? The Blurring Line in U.S. Policy

Easter Miracle or Religious Overreach? The Blurring Line in U.S. Policy

 Global
3
Deadly Consequences: The Toll of High-Speed Police Pursuits

Deadly Consequences: The Toll of High-Speed Police Pursuits

 France
4
Sky Clash: Russia Downs 148 Drones Amidst Energy Restoration Efforts

Sky Clash: Russia Downs 148 Drones Amidst Energy Restoration Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybercrime Surge Threatens Global Finance as Digital Banking Expands Rapidly

Fiscal Forecast Failures in East Africa Reveal Deep Budget Credibility Challenges

How Stablecoins Are Creating a Parallel Dollar Market Across Global Economies

Global Risk Sharing Falls Short as Households Bear Burden in Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026