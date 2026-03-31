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Palaniswami Promises Change: AIADMK's Vision for Tamil Nadu

Edappadi K Palaniswami, AIADMK general secretary, criticized the DMK government for its handling of law and order in Tamil Nadu. He pledged to eradicate ganja trafficking within three months if elected and promised robust support for local industries and water projects. The focus was on safety and economic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sivakasi | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:13 IST
Palaniswami Promises Change: AIADMK's Vision for Tamil Nadu
Palaniswami
  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami strongly criticized the governing DMK party for its alleged mismanagement of law and order in Tamil Nadu during a recent election rally. He accused the current administration of failing to ensure safety for both women and police officers, highlighting widespread concerns over public security.

Palaniswami promised that, if elected, his government would eradicate ganja trafficking within just three months. Additionally, he committed robust support to the local fireworks and match industries while addressing concerns about stalled development projects, including the Cauvery-Gundar river linking initiative.

The AIADMK chief also discussed the establishment of a medical college and hospital in Virudhunagar and detailed previous efforts to advocate for the fireworks industry. He emphasized the importance of law and order, criticizing the DMK for prioritizing political interests over public safety, and vowed fiscal and social reforms that would spearhead economic development in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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