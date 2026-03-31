Global Tensions Escalate: Allies Hesitant as US-Iran Conflict Intensifies

President Donald Trump voiced frustration with US allies on Tuesday, criticizing their hesitance to support the US war effort amid rising tensions with Iran. Trump suggested allies should 'go get your own oil' after Iran's actions pushed US gas prices above USD 4 a gallon.

Recent US strikes on Isfahan and Iran's attacks on a Kuwaiti oil tanker highlight the conflict's severity. Over 3,000 have died, and the conflict has disrupted global oil and gas supplies, affecting worldwide markets. Though Trump hopes for diplomatic progress, the situation remains volatile.

Global oil prices have surged due to Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz and regional attacks, prompting market instability. Countries like France and Spain have refused to participate without a clear endgame, leading to strained alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)