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Shift in Leadership as Paraguay's Finance Minister Resigns

Paraguay's Minister of Economy and Finance, Carlos Fernandez, has resigned at President Santiago Pena's request. The shift was explained as necessary for developing specific skills needed for the next stage of the administration. Juan Jose Galeano will temporarily fill the position, focusing on consolidating economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:28 IST
Shift in Leadership as Paraguay's Finance Minister Resigns
Carlos Fernandez

In a surprising turn of events, Paraguay's Minister of Economy and Finance, Carlos Fernandez, has stepped down from his position at the behest of President Santiago Pena. The announcement was made by the president's chief of staff, Javier Gimenez, on Tuesday.

The decision, made halfway through Pena's administration, seeks to bring in a leader with specific skills and competencies deemed necessary for the government's future goals, according to Gimenez. Presidential adviser Juan Jose Galeano is set to temporarily fill the role until a permanent replacement is appointed, which is expected after the Easter holidays.

Under Fernandez's tenure, Paraguay enjoyed steady economic growth, controlled inflation, and achieved impressive investment-grade ratings from agencies like Moody's and Standard & Poor's. Despite these achievements, critics have pointed out that institutional deficiencies have hindered the full realization of these economic benefits for the population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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