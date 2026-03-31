India's Resilient Diplomacy Amid Global Conflict

Amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted India's strong foreign policy and resilience during his visit to Gujarat. He accused the Congress party of politicizing the crisis for domestic gains.

While addressing gatherings, Modi stressed India's unity in handling the global repercussions of the conflict, particularly rising fuel prices, showcasing India's effective management.

The Prime Minister also underlined India's advancements in technology and energy, inaugurating a semiconductor plant in Sanand, and announced initiatives toward self-reliance in critical minerals.

(With inputs from agencies.)