Syria's Neutral Stance Amid Middle East Tensions

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa affirmed Syria's intention to remain neutral in the ongoing conflict between the U.S. and Israel against Iran. Speaking at an event held by the think tank Chatham House in London, al-Sharaa emphasized Syria's non-involvement unless directly attacked.

The conflict, now in its month-long duration, has spread across the region, leading to thousands of casualties and severe disruptions in energy supplies. This regional unrest poses a significant risk of destabilizing the global economy.

President al-Sharaa stressed that diplomatic solutions remain paramount for Syria, conveying the country's resolve to avoid entering conflicts unless provoked by aggression against it.