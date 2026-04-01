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Pope Leo's Call for Peace: A Pivotal Moment in the Iran Conflict

Pope Leo urged U.S. President Donald Trump to pursue an 'off-ramp' to end the escalating Iran conflict, appealing directly for peace. The pontiff, known for measured statements, criticized the war's violence and the loss of innocent lives, while noting the disrupting impact on global stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 00:40 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 00:40 IST
Pope Leo's Call for Peace: A Pivotal Moment in the Iran Conflict
Pope

Pope Leo made a rare direct appeal to U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, urging him to find an 'off-ramp' to end the escalating conflict in Iran.

In comments outside his residence near Rome, Leo, the first pope from the United States, expressed hope that Trump seeks a way to reduce the violence. The pontiff, known for his cautious phrasing, has increased his critiques of the Iran war in recent weeks.

The conflict, ignited by U.S.-Israeli airstrikes, has spread region-wide, causing thousands of deaths and disrupting energy supplies. Leo urged for peace, lamenting the toll of innocent lives and hoping for resolution before Easter, April 5.

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