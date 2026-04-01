Pope Leo's Call for Peace: A Pivotal Moment in the Iran Conflict

Pope Leo made a rare direct appeal to U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, urging him to find an 'off-ramp' to end the escalating conflict in Iran.

In comments outside his residence near Rome, Leo, the first pope from the United States, expressed hope that Trump seeks a way to reduce the violence. The pontiff, known for his cautious phrasing, has increased his critiques of the Iran war in recent weeks.

The conflict, ignited by U.S.-Israeli airstrikes, has spread region-wide, causing thousands of deaths and disrupting energy supplies. Leo urged for peace, lamenting the toll of innocent lives and hoping for resolution before Easter, April 5.