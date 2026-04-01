U.N. Investigation Looms Over Deadly Gaza Conflict

The United Nations is weighing the decision to investigate the death of over 390 of its employees during the Gaza war, making it a historically deadly conflict for the organization. UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini discussed the matter in Geneva, addressing its importance as his term concludes.

Israel's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Daniel Meron, voiced skepticism regarding the neutrality of UNRWA, citing ongoing allegations of its ties with Hamas. The U.N. remains committed to probing these allegations, although Israel has not provided evidence supporting such claims.

The U.N. aims to pursue the next phase of a U.S. plan focusing on disarming Hamas and forming an international security force. Commissioner Lazzarini raised concerns about the delay, emphasizing the urgent need for humanitarian efforts amidst Gaza's dire living conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)