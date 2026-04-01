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U.N. Investigation Looms Over Deadly Gaza Conflict

The U.N. is considering an investigation into the killing of over 390 UNRWA employees during the Gaza war marking it as a significant conflict in the organization's history. UNRWA's discussions include the office of the UN Secretary-General, amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes despite a ceasefire agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 01:00 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 01:00 IST
U.N. Investigation Looms Over Deadly Gaza Conflict
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The United Nations is weighing the decision to investigate the death of over 390 of its employees during the Gaza war, making it a historically deadly conflict for the organization. UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini discussed the matter in Geneva, addressing its importance as his term concludes.

Israel's ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Daniel Meron, voiced skepticism regarding the neutrality of UNRWA, citing ongoing allegations of its ties with Hamas. The U.N. remains committed to probing these allegations, although Israel has not provided evidence supporting such claims.

The U.N. aims to pursue the next phase of a U.S. plan focusing on disarming Hamas and forming an international security force. Commissioner Lazzarini raised concerns about the delay, emphasizing the urgent need for humanitarian efforts amidst Gaza's dire living conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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