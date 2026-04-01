US President Donald Trump has asserted that the responsibility of maintaining the open status of the Strait of Hormuz should lie with the nations relying on it, not with the US. Trump expressed his frustrations over allies' minimal support in the war effort, indicating they should source their own oil.

Increased tensions with Iran have pushed US gas prices above USD 4 per gallon, affecting transportation and grocery costs. A new wave of strikes by the US and Israel has hit Tehran, reducing missile launches but increasing drone activity from Iran, with over 3,000 deaths reported and millions displaced in Iran and Lebanon.

The kidnapping of a US journalist in Iraq adds another layer of complexity, as the White House confirms Trump will address the nation regarding the conflict. Amid these developments, Syria remains uninvolved unless directly attacked, as stated by its interim president. Syria is recovering from its lengthy civil war, valuing peace over conflict.