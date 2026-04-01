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Trump Predicts US Military Exit from Iran Conflict in Weeks

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that the U.S. may conclude its military actions in Iran within two to three weeks, without the necessity of a deal with Tehran. The ongoing conflict, part of 'Operation Epic Fury,' has seen shifting U.S. positions and continues to affect global geopolitics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 05:55 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 05:55 IST
Trump Predicts US Military Exit from Iran Conflict in Weeks
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday that the United States might end its military operations in Iran within two to three weeks, despite fluctuating narratives from Washington about the conflict's resolution. Trump emphasized that Tehran does not need to agree to a deal as a condition for withdrawal.

Trump, addressing reporters at the White House, stated, "We'll be leaving very soon," indicating the exit could happen in as little as two weeks. Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth mentioned that negotiations with Iran are strengthening, although the U.S. remains prepared to intensify its efforts should Iran not comply.

With the war persisting, further tensions arise as Iran threatens American companies in the region, and divisions between U.S. allies become apparent. Despite warnings and escalating confrontation, Iran remains steadfast. Public opinion reflects growing pressure for the U.S. to expedite its military withdrawal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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