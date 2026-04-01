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Trump's Bold Exit Strategy: US to Leave Iran Soon Amid Ongoing Strikes

President Donald Trump announced plans for the U.S. to exit the military conflict with Iran in two to three weeks. The plan stirred discussions on diplomatic requirements and saw threats against U.S. companies from Iran's Revolutionary Guards. China's and Pakistan's call for a ceasefire highlights the conflict's global impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 07:24 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 07:24 IST
Trump's Bold Exit Strategy: US to Leave Iran Soon Amid Ongoing Strikes
Trump

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the United States plans to exit its military engagement with Iran within a few weeks. This surprising statement came during an address at the White House, where Trump clarified that diplomatic agreements with Iran are not a condition for the withdrawal.

Amidst escalating tensions, the conflict has sparked retaliatory threats from Iran, targeting major U.S. corporations starting Wednesday. Meanwhile, international calls for peace are growing, with China and Pakistan advocating for an immediate ceasefire to avoid further regional destabilization.

The ongoing military strife has also intensified conflicts in neighboring regions, including Lebanon and Syria, with economic repercussions affecting global oil prices. A recent poll indicates that a majority of Americans favor a swift resolution to the conflict, irrespective of initial political objectives set by the Trump administration.

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