AIADMK's Push for Puducherry Statehood: A Political Campaign Unveiled

AIADMK General Secretary, Edappadi Palaniswami, has made a strong declaration to pursue full statehood for Puducherry. Speaking at a rally, he insisted that his party's MPs will raise this demand in Parliament.

Palaniswami advocated for supporting the NDA in the upcoming assembly elections, arguing that Puducherry would achieve better development and funding with the same political party ruling both locally and at the Center.

He also criticized the DMK for alleged corruption in Tamil Nadu, urging Puducherry's residents to exercise caution. The elections for the 30 assembly constituencies in Puducherry are slated for April 9.