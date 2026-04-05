Tensions Rise as US and Iran Clash Over Strait of Hormuz

Amidst escalating tensions, US President Donald Trump has threatened to intensify strikes on Iran if it fails to open the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday. This development comes after a US aviator's dramatic rescue when their plane was downed in Iran, further escalating the volatile situation.

The rescue operation has sparked contradictory narratives between the US and Iran, with conflicting reports on aircraft involved. The US accused Iran of downing several planes during the mission, while Iranian officials claimed to have intercepted more American aircraft, heightening the risk of further conflict.

Diplomatic attempts to de-escalate the situation are ongoing, with Oman, Egypt, and Pakistan playing mediation roles. Meanwhile, Iranian attacks on Gulf infrastructure, coupled with Israeli military actions, continue to escalate the tension, causing disruptions in the critical waterway for oil and gas shipments.

(With inputs from agencies.)