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Karnataka's Opposition to Delimitation: A Challenge to Federalism

Karnataka's Chief Minister and Home Minister criticize the proposed delimitation exercise, labeling it an assault on federalism. They argue it favors North India due to regional population disparities. The CM urges public consultation, warning against political manipulation. The push includes increasing Lok Sabha seats, sparking debate about federal representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 10:56 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 10:56 IST
Karnataka's Opposition to Delimitation: A Challenge to Federalism
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Karnataka's political leadership has expressed strong opposition to the proposed delimitation exercise, which seeks to redraw Parliamentary constituencies. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwara argue that the plan disproportionately favors North India due to larger population figures, challenging the principles of federalism in the process.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been vocal in his criticism, labeling the exercise as a "blatant assault on federalism." He has urged the central government to halt the Delimitation Bill until thorough public consultations are conducted. Siddaramaiah emphasized that the exercise represents a power concentration, undermining the voices of southern states like Karnataka.

In tandem, G Parameshwara has criticized regional governance attempts, focusing on the controversial policy regarding the third language in schools. This policy review by the Karnataka Governor has reignited the debate over Hindi imposition in non-Hindi-speaking regions, calling for a swift resolution to uphold regional linguistic integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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