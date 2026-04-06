Mideast Mediators Propose 45-Day Ceasefire for Iran-US Conflict
A draft proposal for a 45-day ceasefire and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz has been suggested to end the Iran-US conflict. Mediators from Egypt, Pakistan, and Turkey are involved. The proposal aims to enable talks for a permanent ceasefire, but neither country has responded yet.
- Country:
- Egypt
A draft proposal suggesting a 45-day ceasefire between Iran and the United States has been put forward, aimed at reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The Associated Press has learned that the proposal comes from mediators in Egypt, Pakistan, and Turkey who are looking to halt the ongoing conflict.
The mediators hope this 45-day period will facilitate extensive discussions, eventually leading to a permanent cease-fire agreement. The proposal has been sent to both Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff, but neither party has yet responded, according to sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Iran remains firm on its demands for financial reparations and assurances against future attacks, while US President Donald Trump has recently threatened military action. The proposal, first reported by the news website Axios, marks a significant diplomatic effort in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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