Democrats Eye Latino Shift in South Florida Ahead of 2026 Midterms

Republican support among Cuban and Venezuelan Latinos in South Florida, once a party stronghold, is facing potential challenges before the 2026 midterm elections. This shift is attributed to economic concerns and discontent with President Trump's immigration policies.

Democrats sense an opportunity to capitalize, with the possibility of building lasting coalitions among Latino voters, according to party insiders. Recent Democratic victories in key elections signal a potential swing in voter sentiment.

However, despite signs of optimism for Democrats, many Republican voters remain staunchly loyal to Trump, supporting his actions against regimes in Cuba and Venezuela. The upcoming election season will test the resilience of GOP support.