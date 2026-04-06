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Hindi Education Controversy: BJP Candidate Challenges CM Stalin Ahead of Tamil Nadu Elections

BJP leader S Vijayadharani accuses Tamil Nadu's CM MK Stalin of denying students the chance to learn Hindi, while asserting that Hindi is taught selectively in schools run by Stalin's family. As polling approaches, tensions rise over the three-language policy amid assembly elections, potentially reshaping the political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 20:54 IST
Hindi Education Controversy: BJP Candidate Challenges CM Stalin Ahead of Tamil Nadu Elections
BJP leader Vijayadharani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a fierce political standoff ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, BJP leader and NDA candidate S Vijayadharani has accused Chief Minister MK Stalin of intentionally depriving students of an opportunity to study Hindi. Vijayadharani alleged that while Hindi is a mandatory subject in schools operated by Stalin's family, it remains inaccessible to students from poorer backgrounds.

Speaking to ANI, Vijayadharani highlighted the presence of Hindi in the curriculum of 'Sunrise', a private school run by Stalin's family in Chennai. She questioned Stalin's motives for denying this educational benefit to less privileged children. Vijayadharani dismissed Stalin's claims that the central government was imposing Hindi through the National Education Policy (NEP), labeling these accusations as baseless.

The controversy surfaces as the three-language policy sparks political tension. With Tamil Nadu's Assembly elections set on April 23 and results expected by May 4, the political scene is heating up. The main contest sees the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) clashing with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Adding to the fray is actor Vijay's electoral debut with TVK, potentially intensifying the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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