Raghav Chadha: Navigating a Political Storm

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha finds himself at the center of a political storm following his removal as deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha. On Monday, Chadha shared a revealing social media post, quoting from 'The 48 Laws of Power' by Robert Greene, signaling his strategic reflections during this time of tension.

Chadha's cryptic post, which reads 'never outshine the master', is seen as a nod to his current situation with AAP leadership. While the party accuses him of avoiding pressing issues like questioning Prime Minister Modi's policies in Parliament, Chadha stands firm, asserting that his priority remains raising genuine public concerns rather than engaging in theatrics.

Despite the rift, Chadha has actively countered the party's allegations through a series of outspoken videos, firmly stating his resolve to continue his mission in Parliament. This ongoing saga highlights the intricate dynamics within the AAP and Chadha's calculated approach to his political journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)