Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Criticizes Kerala's Employment Policy

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has voiced concerns over Kerala's limited job opportunities, which he claims are forcing the state's educated citizens to seek employment in other regions. Speaking at a press conference during his campaign for the upcoming April 9 Assembly polls, Shivakumar criticized the current state government's policies.

He pointed out that a significant number of Keralites are employed in places like Saudi Arabia, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi, attributing this migration to a lack of investment-friendly policies in Kerala. Shivakumar argued that Kerala's high unemployment rate is a result of the government's failure to attract substantial investments, unlike neighboring Karnataka.

Further, he accused the Left government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of not fostering an environment conducive to investment, despite Kerala's high ranking in ease of doing business. Shivakumar expressed optimism about the UDF's prospects in the elections, promising a corruption-free government that would create jobs and attract investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)