Left Menu

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Criticizes Kerala's Employment Policy

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar criticized Kerala's lack of employment opportunities, despite its educated population. He accused the Left government of failing to attract investment, leading Keralites to seek jobs elsewhere. He expressed confidence that the UDF would win the upcoming elections and improve the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-04-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 22:20 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Criticizes Kerala's Employment Policy
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has voiced concerns over Kerala's limited job opportunities, which he claims are forcing the state's educated citizens to seek employment in other regions. Speaking at a press conference during his campaign for the upcoming April 9 Assembly polls, Shivakumar criticized the current state government's policies.

He pointed out that a significant number of Keralites are employed in places like Saudi Arabia, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi, attributing this migration to a lack of investment-friendly policies in Kerala. Shivakumar argued that Kerala's high unemployment rate is a result of the government's failure to attract substantial investments, unlike neighboring Karnataka.

Further, he accused the Left government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of not fostering an environment conducive to investment, despite Kerala's high ranking in ease of doing business. Shivakumar expressed optimism about the UDF's prospects in the elections, promising a corruption-free government that would create jobs and attract investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Clash in Baramati: Congress Faces Backlash Over Assembly Bypoll Candidate

Political Clash in Baramati: Congress Faces Backlash Over Assembly Bypoll Ca...

 India
2
Honoring the Unsung Pillars: BJP's Journey Celebrated

Honoring the Unsung Pillars: BJP's Journey Celebrated

 India
3
Artemis II: Journey to the Moon's Shadowed Side

Artemis II: Journey to the Moon's Shadowed Side

 Global
4
Rain Halts IPL Showdown: Kolkata vs Punjab

Rain Halts IPL Showdown: Kolkata vs Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026