Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Criticizes Kerala's Employment Policy
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar criticized Kerala's lack of employment opportunities, despite its educated population. He accused the Left government of failing to attract investment, leading Keralites to seek jobs elsewhere. He expressed confidence that the UDF would win the upcoming elections and improve the situation.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has voiced concerns over Kerala's limited job opportunities, which he claims are forcing the state's educated citizens to seek employment in other regions. Speaking at a press conference during his campaign for the upcoming April 9 Assembly polls, Shivakumar criticized the current state government's policies.
He pointed out that a significant number of Keralites are employed in places like Saudi Arabia, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi, attributing this migration to a lack of investment-friendly policies in Kerala. Shivakumar argued that Kerala's high unemployment rate is a result of the government's failure to attract substantial investments, unlike neighboring Karnataka.
Further, he accused the Left government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of not fostering an environment conducive to investment, despite Kerala's high ranking in ease of doing business. Shivakumar expressed optimism about the UDF's prospects in the elections, promising a corruption-free government that would create jobs and attract investments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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