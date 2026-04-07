Yogi Adityanath Accuses Samajwadi Party of Regional Bias, Unveils New Developments in UP

In a pointed critique, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the Samajwadi Party of confining development projects to Saifai, ignoring other regions such as Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, and Jaunpur.

Adityanath emphasized that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prioritizes national interests before party agendas, contrasting it with the Samajwadi Party.

He announced significant infrastructure developments, including the Purvanchal Expressway, improved connectivity, and new milk production centers, stressing that the BJP aims for holistic regional growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)