Global News Brief: Saudi Missile Interception to Romanian Judicial Changes

Saudi Arabia successfully intercepted seven ballistic missiles aimed at its Eastern Region on Tuesday, with debris falling perilously close to energy facilities. The defense ministry confirmed ongoing assessments for damage, though the parties responsible for the missile launches remain unidentified.

In Romania, a court has lifted judicial controls on influencer Andrew Tate and his brother, who are under investigation for human trafficking. Initially held in custody, the restriction was relaxed from house arrest to regular police check-ins.

Following a catastrophic fire at a Russian petrochemical plant, which claimed 12 lives, rescue workers have completed their search operations. The plant owner, Sibur, extended condolences on social media, sharing the names of the deceased, including a firefighter.

(With inputs from agencies.)