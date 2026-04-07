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Global Tensions Escalate: UN Calls for Diplomatic Action Amid Middle East Conflicts

New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon criticizes Trump's military threats against Iran, urging de-escalation. UN plans to vote on reopening Hormuz with limited terms to avoid conflict. Rising violence sees strikes in Tehran, Middle East casualties. Filipino life lost in Israeli missile attack; drone strike in Iraq condemned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 07-04-2026 07:47 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 07:47 IST
Global Tensions Escalate: UN Calls for Diplomatic Action Amid Middle East Conflicts
Christopher Luxon
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has branded Donald Trump's military threats against Iranian civilian infrastructure as 'unhelpful,' emphasizing the need to prevent further conflict escalation. Luxon expressed these views during an interview with Radio New Zealand on Tuesday. He stressed the importance of redirecting focus to diplomacy rather than military action, labeling potential bombing of bridges, reservoirs, and civilian infrastructure as unacceptable.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters is set to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington, aiming to promote de-escalation between the US and Iran. Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council plans to vote Tuesday on a resolution aimed at reopening the crucial Strait of Hormuz. The resolution has been adjusted twice, due to objections from Russia and China, to only 'strongly encourage' defensive coordination rather than authorize military action.

As tensions in the region rise, the US military confirms significant engagement in the conflict, with over 13,000 targets hit. Reports have come in of attacks in Tehran and increased defense measures in the UAE and Bahrain. The Philippine government announced the death of a Filipina during a missile attack on Haifa, Israel, highlighting the global impact of the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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