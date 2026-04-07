Tragedy in Manipur: Two Children Killed in Bomb Attack

In a tragic incident that has shocked the community, a bomb attack in Manipur's Bishnupur district claimed the lives of two young children and injured their mother. The explosion occurred at 1 am in the Moirang Tronglaobi area, targeting a family home where the victims were asleep.

The attack has intensified local unrest, leading to protests where demonstrators set fire to two oil tankers and a truck, and destroyed a makeshift police outpost. Security forces have been dispatched to maintain order in the area, which has been a flashpoint of ethnic conflict between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups.

Local NPP MLA Th Shanti Singh condemned the attack, which he attributed to Kuki narco-terrorists, labeling it as an act of terrorism. Singh offered condolences to the grieving family and emphasized the urgent need for peace amid ongoing ethnic violence that has claimed over 260 lives since May 2023.