Tragedy Strikes: Ukrainian Drone Attack in Vladimir Region
A Ukrainian drone strike in Russia's Vladimir region resulted in the deaths of a 12-year-old boy and his parents. The boy's 5-year-old sister survived the attack with severe burns. Local officials reported the incident, and the young girl is currently receiving treatment in a hospital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-04-2026 13:09 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 13:09 IST
- Country:
- Russia
A deadly overnight Ukrainian drone strike struck an apartment in Russia's Vladimir region, according to local officials, resulting in the tragic death of a 12-year-old boy and his parents.
The attack occurred in the Alexandrovsky District, leaving the boy's 5-year-old sister as the sole survivor.
She suffered severe burns and is currently undergoing treatment, regional governor Alexander Avdeev confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)