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Tragedy Strikes: Ukrainian Drone Attack in Vladimir Region

A Ukrainian drone strike in Russia's Vladimir region resulted in the deaths of a 12-year-old boy and his parents. The boy's 5-year-old sister survived the attack with severe burns. Local officials reported the incident, and the young girl is currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-04-2026 13:09 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 13:09 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Ukrainian Drone Attack in Vladimir Region
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  • Country:
  • Russia

A deadly overnight Ukrainian drone strike struck an apartment in Russia's Vladimir region, according to local officials, resulting in the tragic death of a 12-year-old boy and his parents.

The attack occurred in the Alexandrovsky District, leaving the boy's 5-year-old sister as the sole survivor.

She suffered severe burns and is currently undergoing treatment, regional governor Alexander Avdeev confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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