Taiwan's Opposition Leader Embarks on 'Journey for Peace' in China
Taiwan opposition leader Cheng Li-wun travels to China on a peace mission invited by President Xi Jinping. The visit precedes a Beijing summit between Xi and US President Trump. Tensions rise amid China's claims over Taiwan and US arms sales to Taipei. Cheng advocates peaceful dialogue over military force.
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Cheng Li-wun, Taiwan's opposition leader, embarks on a significant trip to China at the invitation of President Xi Jinping, signaling a crucial move towards peace amid escalating tensions.
This rare visit, the first by a Taiwanese opposition leader in ten years, aligns with Xi's upcoming meeting with US President Trump. Cheng emphasizes that Taiwan seeks to avoid conflict and seize peace opportunities despite Beijing's claims over the island.
As Beijing reiterates its position on Taiwan, the US's major arms sale to Taipei complicates matters further, sparking discussions at the impending Xi-Trump summit. Cheng's visit underscores Taiwan's push for dialogue amidst China's military maneuvers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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