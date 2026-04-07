Taiwan's Opposition Leader Embarks on 'Journey for Peace' in China

Cheng Li-wun, Taiwan's opposition leader, embarks on a significant trip to China at the invitation of President Xi Jinping, signaling a crucial move towards peace amid escalating tensions.

This rare visit, the first by a Taiwanese opposition leader in ten years, aligns with Xi's upcoming meeting with US President Trump. Cheng emphasizes that Taiwan seeks to avoid conflict and seize peace opportunities despite Beijing's claims over the island.

As Beijing reiterates its position on Taiwan, the US's major arms sale to Taipei complicates matters further, sparking discussions at the impending Xi-Trump summit. Cheng's visit underscores Taiwan's push for dialogue amidst China's military maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)