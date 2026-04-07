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Transatlantic Tensions: Vance Allies with Orban, Criticizes EU Interference

U.S. Vice President JD Vance criticized the European Union’s alleged interference in Hungarian elections, supporting Prime Minister Viktor Orban, an ally of Donald Trump. The visit, critical of Brussels' policies, defied U.S. norms and spotlighted transatlantic tensions, especially amid energy and governance issues tied to Russia and Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:24 IST
Transatlantic Tensions: Vance Allies with Orban, Criticizes EU Interference
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Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday denounced the European Union for what he termed 'disgraceful' interference in Hungary's elections. He praised Prime Minister Viktor Orban as an ally of Donald Trump, emphasizing Western civilization's defense.

Vance's visit to Budapest came just before crucial elections, as polls suggested Orban's defeat. Vance lambasted EU efforts to undermine Hungary's economy and fuel costs, framing them as anti-Orban tactics. An EU official called Vance's comments unsurprising given past statements.

Breaking diplomatic norms by openly backing a foreign candidate, Vance's visit highlighted growing transatlantic strains over energy and governance. Orban's ties with Moscow, especially in energy dependence, and critiques of EU-Ukraine dynamics intensified, feeding debate on foreign interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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