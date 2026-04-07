Trump Administration Pushes for USMCA Revision Amid Trade Tensions

The Trump administration is making efforts to address problems with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA) before July 1, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer announced on Tuesday.

The negotiations may extend beyond that date, with the potential necessity of withdrawing from the trade pact to further talks.

Greer highlighted concerns over auto imports from Mexico and steel and aluminum imports from both Mexico and Canada, underscoring the need for separate protocols. Negotiations are underway with Mexico and expected to begin with Canada in May. The July 1 deadline looms for renewing or altering the USMCA, with Congress set to be notified by June 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)