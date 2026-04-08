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Jammu and Kashmir CM Questions US-Iran Ceasefire Outcome

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah raised concerns about the effectiveness of the recent US-Iran ceasefire, questioning what the United States gained from a nearly 40-day conflict. He noted the strategic Strait of Hormuz was accessible before the war, highlighting the war's questionable achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-04-2026 11:50 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 11:50 IST
Jammu and Kashmir CM Questions US-Iran Ceasefire Outcome
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Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has raised questions concerning the recent US-Iran ceasefire. Reacting to reports, Abdullah expressed skepticism about what the United States truly achieved following almost 40 days of conflict.

Central to his critique was the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passageway for global energy supplies. Abdullah pointed out that this strait was open and accessible long before the war began, suggesting that the ceasefire's impact might be overstated.

The tentative truce, established on Wednesday, involves Iran, the United States, and Israel. It comes amid a war that has wreaked havoc across West Asia, disrupting global energy markets. US President Donald Trump has indicated a retreat from previous vows to destroy Iranian civilization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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