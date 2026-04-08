Global Tensions Escalate Over Hormuz Resolution Veto

China and Russia exercised their veto power against a United Nations resolution intended to safeguard commercial shipping operations in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. The resolution, presented by Bahrain, was supported by 11 of the 15-member Security Council, with China and Russia casting votes against it and two members abstaining.

This veto has sparked sharp condemnation from the U.S., particularly as President Donald Trump warned of escalating conflict if Iran, which has largely blocked the strait, fails to comply with demands to reopen it. The situation has already seen increased oil prices, impacted by previous U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran.

While the U.S. advocate for the resolution described the vetoes as a setback to efforts to maintain global maritime security, Russia and China defended their position, arguing the proposal was unjustly biased. They suggested an alternative path focused on de-escalation and diplomacy in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)