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Kharge's Controversial Gujarat Remarks Spark Political Tension

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed regret for calling the people of Gujarat 'illiterate' during a campaign speech. He emphasized his respect for them, claiming his words were misinterpreted. The BJP demanded an apology, branding the comment as demeaning, highlighting the tense political climate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 14:16 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 14:16 IST
Kharge's Controversial Gujarat Remarks Spark Political Tension
Mallikarjun Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

In a politically charged atmosphere, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge faced backlash over a remark made during his Assembly poll campaign in Kerala. Referring to the people of Gujarat as 'illiterate,' Kharge emphasized that his comments were misinterpreted, expressing sincere regret and maintaining his respect for their community.

The remark, which suggested Gujarat residents were being misled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stirred controversy with the BJP vehemently calling for an apology. Kharge highlighted the cleverness of the people of Kerala, contrasting them with those he alleged were deceived elsewhere.

Amidst the noise, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad criticized Kharge, demanding clarity from Congress bigwigs Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra regarding their stance on the matter. The episode underscores the heightened political sensitivities as election dynamics unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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