Left Menu

Greece to Ban Social Media for Teens: A Game-Changer in Digital Safety

Greece, under Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, plans to ban social media access for children under 15 by 2027, due to concerns about anxiety and addiction. This initiative follows surveys showing strong public support and aims to influence similar measures across the European Union.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:28 IST
Greece to Ban Social Media for Teens: A Game-Changer in Digital Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Greece has announced plans to ban access to social media platforms for children under the age of 15, starting January 1, 2027. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis highlighted rising concerns such as increased anxiety, sleep problems, and the addictive nature of online platforms as key reasons for the decision.

Addressing young people in a video message, Mitsotakis noted that excessive screen time hampers mental rest and exacerbates pressures from online comparisons and comments. He echoed parents' concerns about their children's sleep quality and anxiety levels due to prolonged mobile phone usage.

The move is well-received, with an opinion poll by ALCO indicating about 80% approval for the ban. Greece's policy follows Australia's lead in prohibiting social media for minors and seeks to prompt coordinated efforts within the European Union to protect minors from digital exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Heightened Security in Nagaland's Koridang Assembly Bypoll

Heightened Security in Nagaland's Koridang Assembly Bypoll

 India
2
SMSIF 2026: Pioneering Sustainable Growth for India's Future

SMSIF 2026: Pioneering Sustainable Growth for India's Future

 United States
3
Ceasefire Offers Glimmer of Hope for Hormuz Shipping Bottleneck

Ceasefire Offers Glimmer of Hope for Hormuz Shipping Bottleneck

 Global
4
FTSE 100 Soars as US-Iran Ceasefire Calms Markets

FTSE 100 Soars as US-Iran Ceasefire Calms Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026