Greece to Ban Social Media for Teens: A Game-Changer in Digital Safety

Greece has announced plans to ban access to social media platforms for children under the age of 15, starting January 1, 2027. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis highlighted rising concerns such as increased anxiety, sleep problems, and the addictive nature of online platforms as key reasons for the decision.

Addressing young people in a video message, Mitsotakis noted that excessive screen time hampers mental rest and exacerbates pressures from online comparisons and comments. He echoed parents' concerns about their children's sleep quality and anxiety levels due to prolonged mobile phone usage.

The move is well-received, with an opinion poll by ALCO indicating about 80% approval for the ban. Greece's policy follows Australia's lead in prohibiting social media for minors and seeks to prompt coordinated efforts within the European Union to protect minors from digital exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)