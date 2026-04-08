Trump's Christian Rhetoric in Iran Conflict: A Modern Crusade

President Donald Trump has been employing Christian rhetoric to garner support for the war with Iran, aligning it with a struggle between good and evil, say political and religious experts. Evangelicals play a crucial role in this narrative, amplifying Trump's religious language from pulpits across the nation.

Despite the war's unpopularity, with soaring energy prices and loss of life on both sides, Trump's administration persists in using stark religious messaging. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has supported this approach by quoting scripture to justify military action, a stance echoed by influential Christian leaders.

This strategy, centering on evangelical support, highlights the intersection of religion and politics. Criticism from Democrats and some Christian groups underscores a growing partisan divide on the conflict, as seen in recent surveys showing significant opposition to U.S. military strikes on Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)