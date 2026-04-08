Diplomacy on the Move: Wang Yi's Strategic North Korea Visit

China's Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, is scheduled to visit North Korea this week in an effort to refresh bilateral relations strained by the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions. This visit, the first since late 2019, aims to bolster strategic communications between the two nations.

Passenger train services between Beijing and Pyongyang have resumed since March after a lengthy six-year suspension, while Air China has also reinstated flights, though commercial tourist travel remains restricted. These moves illustrate deepening ties between the neighbors.

Wang's visit precedes a likely summit between China and the United States, potentially facilitating cooperation timing. Speculation surrounds Trump's interest in reconnecting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, focusing on easing U.S.-North Korea relations.