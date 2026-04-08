Controversy Unfolds: BJP's Alleged Cash Distribution Sparks Election Debate

Sobha Surendran, the BJP candidate for the Palakkad constituency in Kerala, finds herself at the center of a storm of allegations. Congress leaders have accused her of distributing cash to voters ahead of the state Assembly elections scheduled for April 9.

Surendran has vehemently denied these allegations, labeling them as baseless fabrications orchestrated by a local Congress leader and a television journalist. She plans to take legal action against those she claims are behind the smear campaign.

Airing on various TV channels, a contentious video depicts women appearing to offer money to an elderly woman in Surendran's constituency. Although the woman in the video denies receiving any cash, she admitted to asking for funds to buy medicines. Surendran argues that the video was manipulated to frame her falsely in violation of campaign norms.